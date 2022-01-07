Resident seeks public’s help in finding driver of hit and run

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A resident who lives in the east Laredo is asking for the community’s help in locating the person responsible for an accident that damaged four vehicles.

According to the property owner Petra Bueno, the accident happened on New Year’s Day at around ten at night at the 100 block of Coronado Avenue near Zaffirini Elementary School.

Bueno says the accident ended up totaling three cars and damaging a fourth vehicle; all of which belong to family members.

Bueno says the cars were parked at her residence and that the impact was so hard, it managed to move all cars forward.

She is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Petra says she is worried that this person was drunk or careless and that they are going to continue to drive recklessly and possibly injure someone.

Police attempted to search up and down Highway 359 but did not find a vehicle that had damages.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to report to Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

