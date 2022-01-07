Schools prepare to welcome students back as COVID cases spike

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As coronavirus continues to spread in our community, school districts are preparing to keep students and staff safe as they welcome them back on the first day of the new semester.

Kids are preparing to go back to the classrooms on Monday morning, but some parents are concerned for the safety of their children as cases continue to surge.

Xavier is one of many parents who wants to know what the schools will be doing to keep students from getting sick.

He says he has a daughter that is about to gradate and another that has not been vaccinated just yet due to a personal condition.

As a father, he worries not only for his own family but other community members as well.

Xavier says remote learning would be appropriate during these difficult times, at least for the next few weeks.

Both school districts say despite the rise in cases, they are not going virtual; however, there is a plan in place.

Veronica Castillon Executive Director of Communications for LISD says they will be prioritizing their student’s health.

Castillon says the custodians and maintenance team is going to be out sanitizing the facilities. They are also going to be making sure that the desks for students and teachers have their safety shields.

She adds this Friday, they will be providing free COVID-19 screenings at LISD campuses.

UISD will also be taking measures as they will also be offering testing on the same day.

UISD Deputy Superintendent Gloria Rendon says, “We reviewed some of protocols and our measures. We already brought back our COVID intake team which is our employee and student intake team so that we can get a better gauge of numbers of individuals who are positive COVID or who have been exposed to a positive COVID individual and showing symptoms.”

These testing clinics will allow them to make decisions based on how many teachers test positive or negative.

Both school districts will continue to enforce covid mitigation strategies like sanitizing enforcing social distance six feet apart and encouraging people to wear a face mask.

They also say they will stick to the 10-day quarantine for teachers who get infected oppose to the new CDC guideline suggests five days of quarantine.

Xavier says as a parent he believes safety measure will allow it to be a successful school semester.

