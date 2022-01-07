Traffic incident escalates into road rage at shopping center

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A traffic incident escalates into a physical altercation at a shopping center parking lot.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m. when Laredo Police received a call about a disturbance near the 7000 block of Springfield Avenue which is behind the Target shopping center.

According to witnesses, two drivers stepped out of their cars and started a verbal argument which led to punches being thrown.

Passengers from one of the involved cars allegedly also got involved

A man was seen getting medical attention in an ambulance.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.