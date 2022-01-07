Two young women charged with starting fire at Laredo park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two young women are facing charges for allegedly starting a fire that damaged a north Laredo Park.

Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Maria Del Carmen Gonzalez and charged her with arson.

The incident happened on Dec. 28 at around 9:40 p.m. when officers received a call about a fire at North Central Park.

Witnesses and social media users say that two young girls had deliberately set fire before fleeing the area on foot.

Police say the tools from the crime were located at the scene and were recovered as evidence.

After receiving several tips from the community and a thorough investigation, police were able to identify Gonzalez as one of the suspects.

During the investigation, she admitted her involvement in the arson, and she was arrested in the case.

A 16-year-old was also charged with arson and taken to the Webb County Youth Village.

The investigation continues as detectives are trying to find out if the two were responsible for other vandalism acts at the park.

Police thank the community for providing the necessary information to locate and arrest the suspects.

