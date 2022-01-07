Water aerobics class making waves in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We may be in the middle of the winter season, but it’s always summer at the pool located at North Central Park.

During the early morning hours, you’ll find Arturo Campbell along with several other aqua athletes who are hoping to burn off some steam.

Whether it’s scorching hot or almost hitting the 40s, you’ll find Mr. Campbell and others participating in the sport.

Mr. Campbell is a retired pilot who has been taking advantage of the city’s water aerobics class since January of last year.

He says water aerobics is good exercise for those who may have issues with joint pain.

Taught by licensed lifeguards and swimming instructors hired by the city, the group does stretches and exercises all while keeping their head above water.

It’s these types of classes that have helped retired LISD educator, Leticia Reyes learn how to roll in the deep.

Reyes says she recently took classes to learn how to swim and the lifeguards helped her gain confidence so she can swim in the deep.

With the recent wave in COVID-19 cases, the city parks and rec department is keeping an eye on how many people are registered, so that they don’t exceed capacity.

JJ Gomez with the City of Laredo Parks and Rec. Department says they are going to continue to offer these types of services to the community; however, they are going to limit capacity.

Those interested will need to call the parks and rec office and register, then they will find a schedule that is available, so swimmers can reserve a spot.

With the new year approaching both Mr. Campbell and Ms. Reyes invite the community to make a change by diving right into the sport.

Now if you would like to get involved in water aerobics or Laps swimming, the City of Laredo is offering classes at three different pools four days a week during several different sessions.

For more information on these classes, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.