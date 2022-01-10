Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Webb County

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting another massive spike of coronavirus cases in Webb County and Laredo.

The agency says there are now 7,127 cases which is up from 5,525 on Friday.

That’s a jump of over 1,600 cases.

They are also reporting the local hospitalization rate at 11.25 percent.

That’s the highest it’s been since September 2021.

There are currently nine people in the intensive care unit and of those, four are on ventilators.

