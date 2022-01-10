Curative adds new COVID-19 testing sites

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Curative is still seeing a high demand of testing and has no availability for testing.

However, the city says curative will be adding some new sites this Wednesday, but by appointment only through their website

The additional sites are, the fire station located at 200 East Stewart, the northeast Hillside Rec Center located at 5700 McPherson Road and at North Central Park.

The new sites will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

