Fire on Santa Ursula causing temporary road closures

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A structure fire is causing road closures this morning.

According to Laredo Police the fire is reported at the 3600 block of Santa Ursula Avenue.

Police have closed exit 2 on the southbound lane of Lafayette.

Santa Urusla Avenue is also closed at the intersection of Baltimore Street.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid this area and prepare for delays.

