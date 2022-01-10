Fire on Santa Ursula causing temporary road closures

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A structure fire is causing road closures this morning.

According to Laredo Police the fire is reported at the 3600 block of Santa Ursula Avenue.

Police have closed exit 2 on the southbound lane of Lafayette.

Santa Urusla Avenue is also closed at the intersection of Baltimore Street.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid this area and prepare for delays.

