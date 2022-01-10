Advertisement

Getting a taste of the 60s

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are just ten days into the new year and it’s been a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

We’ll start our second week of January in the 50s and see a high of about 60 degrees by the afternoon.

Overnight we’ll drip down into the mid-40s and see mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are going to remain in the 60s for most of the week until Thursday.

On Thursday we’ll be back in the mid-70s and see nothing but clear and sunny skies.

This will bring temperatures up into the 80s on Friday.

As for the rest of the weekend, we’ll drop back into the mid to low 60s and see lows in the 40s by night.

Overall, there is still no sign of consistent cold weather; maybe we won’t see any of that this winter.

