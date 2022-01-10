Advertisement

Laredo hospitals reporting diversions

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Authority is pleading with the public to mask up as the community continues to see a rapid acceleration in coronavirus transmission.

Doctor Victor Trevino says in statement that hospitals have been in and out of diversion to adjust to the increases in ER traffic.

They are seeing infections among pregnant women and have admitted one pediatric case, they also have one positive newborn in the neonatal ICU.

State nurses also arrived over the weekend to help the local hospitals and a request has been made to federal and state authorities for more coronavirus anti-viral pills.

Dr. Trevino recommends wearing the N95 masks or doubling masks when going out in public.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curative testing reaches capacity
Curative testing reaches capacity in Laredo
Hotel on Santa Ursula catches fire
Hotel room catches fire on Santa Ursula Avenue
Pet owner arrested for animal cruelty
Laredo pet owner arrested for animal cruelty
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
18-year-old Maria Del Carmen Gonzalez
Two young women charged with starting fire at Laredo park

Latest News

Relay for Life event
Teams gather for Relay for Life kickoff event
Laredo hospitals reporting diversions
Laredo hospitals reporting diversions
Beauty queens crowned Miss Laredo 2022
Queens crowned Miss Laredo 2022
Four beauty queens crowned miss Laredo 2022
Four beauty queens crowned miss Laredo 2022