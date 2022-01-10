Laredo hospitals reporting diversions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Authority is pleading with the public to mask up as the community continues to see a rapid acceleration in coronavirus transmission.

Doctor Victor Trevino says in statement that hospitals have been in and out of diversion to adjust to the increases in ER traffic.

They are seeing infections among pregnant women and have admitted one pediatric case, they also have one positive newborn in the neonatal ICU.

State nurses also arrived over the weekend to help the local hospitals and a request has been made to federal and state authorities for more coronavirus anti-viral pills.

Dr. Trevino recommends wearing the N95 masks or doubling masks when going out in public.

