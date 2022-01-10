Advertisement

Laredo pet owner arrested for animal cruelty

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police arrest a pet owner for animal cruelty.

The arrest happened on Friday when animal control officers were called out to an alleged animal cruelty case involving a two-year-old male black mixed terrier.

The dog was found unlawfully tied around the neck with a chain, which caused noticeable harm.

The dog had no food, water, or adequate shelter.

He was infested with fleas and was surrounded by his own feces.

The owner was arrested and taken into police custody.

The dog is at the Laredo Animal Care Facility getting treated for his injuries.

The city reminds the public that these violations are arrestable offenses and they are asking the public to report any cases of animal cruelty to police, crime stoppers, 311 or animal control.

