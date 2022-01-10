Law Enforcement Appreciation: Giving thanks to those who protect us

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This past Sunday was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, a day to remember and give thanks to all the men and women who keep our community safe.

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino spoke about the importance of the day, especially given the challenges of the past two years that has been brought on due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Trevino says it has not been easy since many officers have been affected by the coronavirus.

Trevino says, “The job we do out there sometimes we receive thumbs up sometimes we receive waives on the street, we welcome those, that’s what drives us to continue be out there again the police job is a risk but with this wave of covid pandemic it’s an additional risk we are professionals and we are out there providing the safety.”

Roughly 50 employees have COVID-19, that includes 20 patrol officers.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.