Locals line up at outlet shops to receive COVID-19 vaccine

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was another weekend of long lines at the COVID vaccine clinic at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

The shopping center is one of the many sites around town offering the vaccine.

Roughly 830 people were vaccinated on Saturday.

Over the last few weeks, the outlet’s clinic has had a high volume of people wanting to get their shots.

