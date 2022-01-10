Advertisement

Locals line up at outlet shops to receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was another weekend of long lines at the COVID vaccine clinic at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

The shopping center is one of the many sites around town offering the vaccine.

Roughly 830 people were vaccinated on Saturday.

Over the last few weeks, the outlet’s clinic has had a high volume of people wanting to get their shots.

