Officials investigating fire at city animal shelter

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating what caused a fire to break out at the city animal care facility over the weekend.

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. when crews were called out to the shelter on Maher Avenue.

Crews arrived and found an active fire; fortunately, they managed to extinguish the flames.

An employee at the shelter suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

A city spokesperson says no animals were harmed in the fire, and they were all moved to a separate location on the property.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.