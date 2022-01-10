Advertisement

Queens crowned Miss Laredo 2022

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo has some new beauty queens for 2022.

This past Sunday, the Miss Laredo Pageant was held at the La Posada Hotel.

Four young ladies took home the crown including:

Ariana Hernandez for Miss Little Laredo, Angelique Juarez for Miss Junior Laredo and Elizabeth Bausmen for Miss pre-teen Laredo.

The title of Miss Laredo Teen USA went to Dylana Estrella and lastly, the title of Miss Laredo USA 2022 was awarded to Alma Gonzalez.

Congratulations to all the ladies on a job well done!

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curative testing reaches capacity
Curative testing reaches capacity in Laredo
Hotel on Santa Ursula catches fire
Hotel room catches fire on Santa Ursula Avenue
Pet owner arrested for animal cruelty
Laredo pet owner arrested for animal cruelty
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
18-year-old Maria Del Carmen Gonzalez
Two young women charged with starting fire at Laredo park

Latest News

Locals line up to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Locals line up at outlet shops to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Relay for Life event
Teams gather for Relay for Life kickoff event
Laredo hospitals reporting diversions
Laredo hospitals reporting diversions
Laredo hospitals reporting diversions