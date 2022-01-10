Queens crowned Miss Laredo 2022

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo has some new beauty queens for 2022.

This past Sunday, the Miss Laredo Pageant was held at the La Posada Hotel.

Four young ladies took home the crown including:

Ariana Hernandez for Miss Little Laredo, Angelique Juarez for Miss Junior Laredo and Elizabeth Bausmen for Miss pre-teen Laredo.

The title of Miss Laredo Teen USA went to Dylana Estrella and lastly, the title of Miss Laredo USA 2022 was awarded to Alma Gonzalez.

Congratulations to all the ladies on a job well done!

