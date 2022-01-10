Advertisement

Rec centers now operating at 50 percent capacity

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents looking to get active at any of our various recreational facilities will need to follow some new guidelines.

With the mayor’s new COVID-19 mitigation order, all city buildings and facilities must operate at 50 percent capacity, this includes the parks and rec. department.

Runners and joggers can still take advantage of our various parks and running trails but when it comes to rec centers and fitness classes, they will need to abide by the capacity rules.

Although they are operating at limited capacity, Laredo Parks and Rec Director JJ Gomez encourages the community to take advantage of these services.

Gomez says, “We are operating the rec centers and the pools at 50 percent so meaning that if the capacity for the rec center is 200 people are allowing maybe 100 people if at that but for example if we have a fitness center and we have 16 machines, we are only allowing 8 people in the fitness center.”

The city recently announced the reopening of all its recreational centers including the Haynes center which was used for the infusion center.

If you have any questions regarding rec centers of fitness classes, you can call 956-729-4610.

