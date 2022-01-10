Advertisement

School districts discuss protocols for safe return

By Lisely Garza
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The first day of the new semester is well underway but over the weekend, school officials met with a state representative about how they are expecting to continue the school year during the recent surge.

Teachers and staff members were seen getting tested before the first day of school on Monday.

This is only one of the many ways that both districts say they want to ensure safety at their campuses.

On Friday morning both school districts got together with state representative Richard Pena Raymond to talk about the safety measures that are being taken to ensure a safe school year.

Dr. Sylvia Rios with LISD says the district has employed and invested in a lot of money to make sure they have proper protective equipment such as face shields, desk guards and air filtration systems.

Dr. Rios says they have been prepared for a spike in covid cases since Thanksgiving break.

Custodians continue to mist twice a day and sanitize all facilities to make the area safe.

Meanwhile, United ISD associate superintendent for student services, Mike Garza says they also have been offering testing to make sure teachers are negative.

Garza says unfortunately they had several positive cases but it’s better test and find out their diagnosis before they expose students or staff members.

Garza and Rios say that as of now children will have in-person instruction but children who test positive will be sent home and will have remote instruction or online conferencing.

State Representative Richard Pena Raymond says this is a team effort between everyone.

Pena Raymond is asking parents to educate their kids and work with the school officials.

If the kids are feeling sick, they should stay home, and parents should take them to the doctor to get diagnosed.

Pena Raymond also says parents need to tell their kids to always wear a mask to protect themselves from the virus.

School districts remind parents that if your child has any signs and symptoms of COVID not to send them to school and get them tested.

Both districts will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

