Teams gather for Relay for Life kickoff event

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several teams gathered over the weekend to do the first lap of many to kick off the Relay for Life.

On Saturday, teams took part in the American Cancer Societies kick off event at Jovita Izar Progresso Park in honor of survivors and in memory of loved ones who are battling the illness.

Relay for life is reminding the community about its annual event that will take place at the SAC this year on April 22nd.

For more information you can call 956-286-6955 or visit the Relay For Life of Webb County Facebook page.

