UISD issues return to school protocols

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As students get ready to go back to school, both school districts are reminding parents about the new health and safety protocols.

If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19 he or she must stay home whether symptomatic or asymptotic.

They must be fever free for 24 hours without the use of medication and have improved symptoms.

Also, ten days must also pass since symptoms first appeared.

The start of the isolation period begins the day after the positive test result.

For all exposed to a Positive individual, it is best to test for COVID-19 on day five of exposure.

UISD issues COVID-19 guidelines (KGNS)

UISD issues COVID-19 Health Protocols (KGNS)

