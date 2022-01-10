Advertisement

UISD issues return to school protocols

File photo: UISD
File photo: UISD(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As students get ready to go back to school, both school districts are reminding parents about the new health and safety protocols.

If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19 he or she must stay home whether symptomatic or asymptotic.

They must be fever free for 24 hours without the use of medication and have improved symptoms.

Also, ten days must also pass since symptoms first appeared.

The start of the isolation period begins the day after the positive test result.

For all exposed to a Positive individual, it is best to test for COVID-19 on day five of exposure.

UISD issues COVID-19 guidelines
UISD issues COVID-19 guidelines(KGNS)
UISD issues COVID-19 Health Protocols
UISD issues COVID-19 Health Protocols(KGNS)

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curative testing reaches capacity
Curative testing reaches capacity in Laredo
18-year-old Maria Del Carmen Gonzalez
Two young women charged with starting fire at Laredo park
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz
Laredo Mayor issues COVID-19 mitigation order
Woman searching for driver responsible for hit and run
Resident seeks public’s help in finding driver of hit and run

Latest News

Fire on Santa Ursula causing road closures
Fire on Santa Ursula causing temporary road closures
Fire reported at Santa Ursula
Fire reported at Santa Ursula
Getting a taste of the 60s
Getting a taste of the 60s
Curative testing reaches capacity in Laredo