City moves COVID-19 testing site to Sames Auto Arena

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is moving its new testing site from the Joe A. Guerra Public Library to the Sames Auto Arena.

Due to the high demand in COVID-19 testing, the City of Laredo added the site at the library; however, the turnout was massive.

Now, the site is moving to the Sames Auto Arena starting on Tuesday.

This week and next week, Vara Health will be administering the free testing Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or until supplies last.

No appointment is needed.

Vara Health also set up shop at the Rio Bravo City Hall where they will conduct free testing this week until 3:30 pm.

You can view the COVID-19 testing sites below.

COVID-19 testing sites
COVID-19 testing sites(KGNS)

