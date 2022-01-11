Court documents allege man threatened mall shooting during holidays

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Court document detail the arrest of man accused of making terroristic threats at a shopping center over the holidays.

According to the arrest affidavit on December 23rd, the Laredo- FBI office received information regarding the threat of an active shooter at a local mall, presumed to be Mall Del Norte.

The detective assignment to the case learned that the threat came from a handwritten letter made by a parishioner of the Iglesia Cristiana Misericordia.

The document states that a man who does general security at the church was approached by the church pastor regarding the letter.

The pastor said he was given the letter by a woman who goes to the church.

The letter was allegedly written by Ivan Ramirez.

Through the investigation, it was learned that Ramirez tried to date the woman for several weeks but was turned down.

While at the church, Ramirez had handed the letter to the woman which stated he would cause harm to himself and others, particularly at a mall, church, or large event.

The woman was scared and reported Ramirez to her pastor regarding Ramirez’s alleged intentions to commit a shooting at either a church or mall.

The arrest affidavit goes on to say Ramirez would attend church on a regular basis and was known to exhibit odd behavior.

Several incidents were reported where Ramirez would allegedly hand out spent bullet casings to other parishioners and send a series of texts messages to parishioners with pictures of bullets.

The investigation also showed that Ramirez was a United States Marine.

Laredo Police say they received several calls from citizens at the mall stating they were in fear for their safety after rumors on social media indicated that there was a possible active shooter.

Police and other law enforcement agencies deployed additional officers at Mall Del Norte and the Outlets due to the threats.

However, Ramirez was found at his home and taken in for questioning.

Ramirez allegedly admitted to writing the threating note to get the woman’s attention and cause a reaction of “fear and panic”.

Ramirez told authorities he was upset and angry that the woman had rejected his advances.

Authorities found several boxes of ammunition at Ramirez’s home.

