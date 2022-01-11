Crime Stoppers postpones Menudo Bowl

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After careful thought and consideration, Laredo Crime Stoppers has decided to postpone this year’s Menudo Bowl.

Organizers cite the rise in active COVID-19 cases in our community as the reason for its postponement.

Crime Stoppers says its 26th annual Menudo Bowl will be moved to Saturday March, 26 and will remain at the Webb County Fair Grounds.

The decision comes from communication and guidance from the Health Authority and Health Director earlier in the week. LCS will continue to faithfully follow the City’s directions to uphold community health as a priority.

Registration will continue to be online for cook-off teams, vendors, and all other participants. Limited pre-sale tickets will go on sale later this week.

Last year Crime Stoppers completely canceled the Menudo Bowl due to similar reasons.

Organizers say they are excited to make their triumphant return as soon as they feel that it is safe to do so.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.