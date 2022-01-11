Advertisement

Hundreds of UISD teachers absent on first day

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While it was the first day of the new semester for many students and teachers, a local school district saw hundreds of students absent.

UISD officials say close to 400 students were absent on the first day of the new year.

Fortunately, substitute teachers and other district staff was available to fill in.

Emma Leza with UISD says principals are analyzing the situation at each campus, every grade level and they are grouping classes together.

Leza assures they have enough substitutes to cover the classrooms.

In total close to 600 district staff members called in on monday but we’re told not all of the absences were covid related.

