Is COVID causing developmental gaps among students?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to alter our way living for a second year, teachers and counselors are continuing to work together to help students adjust to in-person instruction.

It’s been a couple of months since students returned to the classrooms, some of which have had to transition after learning at home.

This has presented several struggles to many students when it comes to learning and handling their emotions.

Just a few weeks ago, we talked to Mireya Perkins, a third-grade teacher at Roberto Santos Elementary School.

Just like Perkins had to adjust to teaching while wearing a mask her students had to adjust as well.

Perkins says this year has been the toughest when it comes to having kids interact with others, especially for younger students.

To put things into perspective, the last time her students were in a regular classroom setting was in first grade and then they jumped to third grade which is a big jump for them.

She says not only have her kids struggled with this big change, but UISD officials say the social-emotional leaning has been something many students are dealing with.

UISD director for guidance and counseling, Melissa Ramirez says they have seen many students struggle with mental health.

Ramirez says, they have seen about a 30 percent rate increase on anxiety depression, so they have created a social- emotional learning time for our teachers to implement on a daily basis to be able to check in with the students.

Perkins is just one many teachers that has implemented this time to her students.

Perkins says, “Every day we start our morning with reviewing videos, that talk about courtesy how to be courteous to one another and it’s just does little things that I have noticed I spend more time doing to help them to learn make friends and to keep friendships and to be kind to one another.”

Teachers and counselors are doing their part to see any change in the students such as maybe changes in emotion, a drop in attendance or a drop in grades.

Ramirez says this is also something that parents can look out for. She says their child may start to seem uninterested in things they use to love to do for example sports or other activities.

Parents can also get informed and learn more about how to spot a child’s anxiety or depression by visiting the district’s website and taking a look at some of the tools and videos they have available, so they can read their children at home.

Ramirez says that research shows that if these needs aren’t addressed, they can have serious repercussions as adults.

