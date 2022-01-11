Advertisement

Kentucky tornado victims gifted new vehicles amid lasting devastation

By Emily Van de Riet and Isabelle Hanson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS/Gray News) – Three families who fell victim to a devastating tornado in western Kentucky last month have been gifted new vehicles, thanks to generous donors.

The Mayfield Community Foundation collected enough donations to be able to purchase 10 cars to give away to tornado victims. Three people received cars on Jan. 10.

Mayfield Community Foundation Vice President Mel Doughty told KFVS that donations were made worldwide.

“People from all over the country and the world have poured in money, and ironically the biggest gifts were given to the foundation anonymously,” Doughty said.

Rodney and Bessie Burgess received one of the vehicles, after their cars were destroyed by the tornado.

“It’s like a miracle, it really is,” Rodney Burgess said. “It’s unbelievable that everybody has been so generous as far as getting money to buy the cars and stuff. It’s just unbelievable.”

While they are feeling grateful today, they are still dealing with devastation.

“Our house, our motorhome, our boats, cars, everything is completely gone. And you can’t even tell that it was there, really. Our whole neighborhood is gone,” Rodney Burgess said.

The Mayfield Community Foundation is hoping to raise more money to help buy cars for more families. You can find a link to donate here.

