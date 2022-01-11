Advertisement

LISD schools to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District will be holding vaccination clinics at various campuses for students ages five and above starting on Tuesday.

The first of many clinics will start at Tarver Elementary School and then another clinic will take place at Gallego Elementary.

Each school will have a certain time at which will be administered by the campus nurses with proper consent forms signed by parents.

District officials also stressed the importance of testing for COVID on campuses.

The vaccination campaign will start on Monday and will continue on until early February.

Below is the full list of vaccination sites.

LISD to hold offer COVID-19 vaccines at various schools(KGNS)

