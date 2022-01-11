LISD students return to school amid rising cases

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to be a hurdle for local school districts as LISD almost lost roughly 30 percent of its student enrollment on the first day back.

For little Katherine Aviles, returning after the winter break is always a welcomed surprise, despite some of the fears exhibited by others.

She says she feels safe and returning to class is a step at a return to normal.

Milton Elementary School Principal Cecilia McGee wants to see all of her students back in class.

McGee says on the first day they saw a little more absences than usual, but they are hoping as the days go by more parents start to feel comfortable about sending them.

Local fourth grade educator Alejandra Lozano says her students were a little more nervous than usual when they arrived, but it’s back to normal already.

Going on her second year of teaching, Lozano only knows the environment of teaching during a post pandemic setting.

She says it has been challenging but she makes the best of it.

Meanwhile, Katherine couldn’t be more ready for the full school experience such as being to connect with teachers and classmates again.

The school district continues to stress that classrooms are being disinfected twice daily and children are having their meals inside their class.

Between December 17th and January 10th, LISD says 180 of their employees reported being infected with the coronavirus.

