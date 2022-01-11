Man wanted for sexual assault of a child arrested by CBP
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for sexual assault of a child is caught at one of our international bridges.
The arrest happened on Sunday at bridge two when CBP officers arrested 43-year-old Erick Omar Lopez.
Lopez was on a bus arriving from Mexico.
During secondary inspection it showed that he was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Waco.
CBP turned Lopez-Cruz over to the custody of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.
