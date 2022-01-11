Advertisement

Minor League Baseball selects first female manager

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team...
Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.(Instagram/@DjokerNole)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Minor League Baseball has selected its first female manager.

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.

The move comes after the Yankees hired Balkovec in 2019 as the first woman to be a full-time hitting coach in a Major League Baseball organization.

Before that, Balkovec worked with the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pet owner arrested for animal cruelty
Laredo pet owner arrested for animal cruelty
Curative testing reaches capacity
Curative testing reaches capacity in Laredo
Hospitalization rate increases
Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Webb County
Hotel on Santa Ursula catches fire
Hotel room catches fire on Santa Ursula Avenue
Beauty queens crowned Miss Laredo 2022
Queens crowned Miss Laredo 2022

Latest News

Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile...
Neighbors say N. Korea has fired possible missile into sea
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Federal Reserve’s Powell: High inflation ‘exacts a toll’
Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to...
Betty White’s death caused by stroke suffered 6 days earlier