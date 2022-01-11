Police searching for man tied to vehicle theft

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man believed to be tied to a case of grand theft auto.

Laredo Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man tied to the theft of a GMC Yukon.

If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of this man, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.