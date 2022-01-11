Seasonably cool Tuesday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like we are finally seeing some winter-like conditions, at least for south Texas.

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the upper 40s and we’ll see a high of about 58 degrees.

Now we will warm up but we’ll struggle to get out of the 50s.

On Wednesday, we are expecting to warm up to a high of 67 which is still fairly cool, considering the winter we have been having.

By Thursday we are back to 70s and sunny and on Friday, expect a high of 81 degrees.

This will be the warmest day of the week, and then it’s back down to the 60s on Saturday and we’ll drop to the low 40s.

Now we’ll see a high of 67 on Sunday and 69 on Monday.

