Small businesses trying to bounce back from pandemic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Businesses have taken on some serious challenges as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Many business owners are struggling when it comes to staffing since the pandemic hit back in 2020.

Billy Hrncir is an entrepreneur who opened a coffee shop called Dosis Coffee along with his wife.

He says they started out as a small business in a mobile bus, and also struggled to get the business off the ground because it was brand new.

Over a year ago, Hrncir says his business had to shut down for ten days after a previous employee of his tested positive for COVID-19.

As a new business owner Billy was scared for his employees and the business itself.

For Hrncir, his business and staff are everything, and since the beginning of the pandemic, he always does everything he can to ensure the safety of his employees.

But the employee situation meant something for both Hrncir and his café shop, an uncertain future.

Business owners like Hrncir say they have struggled with finding and keeping their employees because of the ongoing pandemic but for some others, they are lucky to keep employees for the long run.

Meanwhile, Black and White Coffee Shop employee Sara Godines says that fortunately no co-worker has tested positive for the virus and had to leave.

She adds that every day they must disinfect the shop, but still the situation has put a damper on how the shop runs regularly.

Godines says the biggest change has been reinstating the use of masks. A lot of the times, they would come without masks because they felt safe, and everything went up smoothly.

As a result of the pandemic, many local businesses have found it difficult to maintain their staff due to covid-19.

Several local owners say their businesses have remained standing thanks to the quality effort and sacrifices made by their employees.

Godines says she will continue to provide satisfactory service by making sure her customers are safe.

For these two coffee shops, their goal is to not only serve and attend its customers, but also to ensure that all employees are in a healthy, covid free environment.

Local business owners say they are concerned about the health of their employees and are doing their best to keep everyone safe from the virus.

