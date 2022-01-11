Advertisement

STX Venue Management cancels events at UniTrade

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Don’t expect to be taken out to the ballgame anytime soon.

The management company operating at UniTrade says they are suspending their events for the month of January.

STX Venue Management said they are not going to be hosting events due to the recent covid-19 cases surge in the community.

This includes this months’ upcoming baseball clinics.

However, in accordance with the City of Laredo health emergency declaration, they have decided to operate at a minimum capacity with only essential personnel at their offices.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pet owner arrested for animal cruelty
Laredo pet owner arrested for animal cruelty
Beauty queens crowned Miss Laredo 2022
Queens crowned Miss Laredo 2022
Laredo hospitals reporting diversions
Hospitalization rate increases
Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Webb County
School districts discuss safe return for students
School districts discuss protocols for safe return

Latest News

Yolanda Tuesday weather
Yolanda Tuesday weather
UISD staff wearing mask and face shield
Hundreds of UISD teachers absent on first day
LISD students return to school amid rising cases
LISD students return to school amid rising cases
File photo: COVID-19 drive at Sames Auto Arena
City moves COVID-19 testing site to Sames Auto Arena