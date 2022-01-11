STX Venue Management cancels events at UniTrade

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Don’t expect to be taken out to the ballgame anytime soon.

The management company operating at UniTrade says they are suspending their events for the month of January.

STX Venue Management said they are not going to be hosting events due to the recent covid-19 cases surge in the community.

This includes this months’ upcoming baseball clinics.

However, in accordance with the City of Laredo health emergency declaration, they have decided to operate at a minimum capacity with only essential personnel at their offices.

