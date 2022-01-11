Webb County offices remain open for business

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Despite the ongoing surge in cases, it’s business as usual at all of the county offices.

According to a county spokesperson, all county offices will remain open at this time and operating as usual.

This includes all facilities that the public visits such as the Tax Assessor’s Office, courts and other departments.

We spoke to a representative from the tax’s office on what protocols they are following if someone tests positive.

Maria Elena Morales with the Webb County Tax Office says they have seen positive cases within their personnel; however, they are following the CDC guidelines.

According to the protocol from the county judge, they have to stay away for five days, take a test before they come back and if they are positive, they cannot come back to work.

Morales says that on Wednesdays the tax’s office will be closed for maintenance and so they can disinfect.

Car dealers window will be open on Flores Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for pick up only.

The office will resume regular business hours on Thursday, Jan. 13.

