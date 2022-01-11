Woman arrested in animal cruelty case

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is facing animal cruelty charges over the weekend.

Forty-six-year-old Amelia Albino Reyes was arrested in the case.

According to the Laredo Animal Care Facility on Friday, their officers went out to check on a tip received in an alleged animal cruelty case involving a two-year-old…male…black…mix terrier.

They found the dog unlawfully tied around the neck with a chain that was causing noticeable harm.

The dog is now being care for at the animal care facility.

The city reminds the public that these violations are arrestable offenses.

