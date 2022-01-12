Another fork in the road for Menudo Bowl

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases, local menudo lovers will have to wait a little while longer to sip on all the menudo their stomach can take.

This comes after the Laredo Crime Stoppers organization decided to postpone the event due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

Crime Stoppers Board member, Jonathan Gonzalez says the main concern is the health of the community right now, so they have decided to postpone it.

This past week, rumors regarding the future of the Menudo Bowl began circulating around the city and now the organization wants to set the record straight.

In a recent statement from Laredo Crime Stopper, organizers say, “The 26th annual Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl has been moved for this time only to Saturday, March 26, 2022, and will remain to take place at the Webb County Fairgrounds.”

According to some Laredoans, the Menudo Bowl is considered as one of the most important events throughout the year.

Many register and compete to see who has the best menudo in the city; unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, the event is once again, facing issues.

This decision comes after discussion with city leaders, the health director and guidance from the Laredo Health Authority.

Crime Stoppers also says it will continue to work hard to make this event safe for the community and supporters to attend after last year’s cancellation.

Even though it’s not clear what safety protocols will be in place the day of the event, Gonzalez adds he wants attendees to stay safe, especially during these hard times.

Within the recent days Gonzalez says several participants have withdrawn from the competition.

He hopes this will not deter others and encourages the public to show up despite the postponement.

Registration for teams, vendors and anyone else wanting to participate will be online.

Limited pre-sale tickets will be available later this week.

