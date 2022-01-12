City sets up vaccine site at Park and Ride

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Along with the Texas National Guard will be moving a COVID vaccination site.

Starting on Wednesday, the vaccination site at the airport will now be done at the Park and Ride as a drive through campaign.

The vaccination clinic will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinic will last up until Jan. 26.

People looking to get their first, second or booster shot will be able to do so on a first come first served basis with a limit of about 200 per day.

The testing being done by Clear Choice at the airport will continue by appointment only and at a possible cost.

