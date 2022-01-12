Advertisement

City sets up vaccine site at Park and Ride

City moves vaccination site to park and ride
City moves vaccination site to park and ride(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Along with the Texas National Guard will be moving a COVID vaccination site.

Starting on Wednesday, the vaccination site at the airport will now be done at the Park and Ride as a drive through campaign.

The vaccination clinic will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinic will last up until Jan. 26.

People looking to get their first, second or booster shot will be able to do so on a first come first served basis with a limit of about 200 per day.

The testing being done by Clear Choice at the airport will continue by appointment only and at a possible cost.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD staff wearing mask and face shield
Hundreds of UISD teachers absent on first day
46-year-old Amelia Albino Reyes
Woman arrested in animal cruelty case
File photo: Crime Stoppers annual Menudo Bowl
Crime Stoppers postpones Menudo Bowl
File photo: COVID-19 drive at Sames Auto Arena
City moves COVID-19 testing site to Sames Auto Arena
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop

Latest News

Get all your documents ready for tax season!
LULAC announces Noche De Cabaret
LULAC announces honoree for Noche De Cabaret event
Aldo Garza receives COVID-19 vaccine
LISD ramps up vaccination efforts
LISD ramps up vaccination efforts