County to hold flu and covid vaccine clinic

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The county wants the community to be protected from both COVID-19 and the flu!

Webb County and the Gateway Community Health Center will be offering shots for kids two and up for the flu shot and five and up for the COVID shot.

It will take place on Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Larga Vista Community Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

