COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Laredo-Webb County area, officials have decided to set up various testing and vaccination sites where people can receive services, most of which are free of charge.

Below are some of the testing sites in the Laredo/Webb County area:

The city recently set up a COVID-19 testing site over at the Sames Auto Arena from now until Monday, Jan. 24.

The testing site will start at 8 a.m. and will be available while supplies last.

There are three locations available for COVID-19 testing at the Curative kiosks.

These locations will be available on Thursday, Jan. 13.

• Fire Station No. 5 parking lot at 200 E. Stewart

• Northeast Hillside Rec Center at 5700 McPherson

• North Central Park parking Lot at 2619 San Isidro Parkway

Additionally, Curative is offering 200 additional appointments to their original seven locations around town.

An appointment is required for these sites through the www.curative.com website, where the public can also check regularly for availability.

City adds three COVID-19 testing kiosks (KGNS)

The City of Laredo Health Department along with the Texas National Guard announce a relocation for a COVID-19 Vaccine drive-thru campaign. This vaccination campaign will begin on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, and will continue until Wednesday, January 26, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM. It will be located at the Park & Ride at Hillside Road and Thomas Avenue from Monday through Friday.

The vaccines available will be for the first dose, second dose, and boosters. For children 5+ years old, the vaccines available will be limited to 200 per day and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

COVID-19 drive at the Park and Ride (KGNS)

The Laredo Independent School District will also be offering COVID-19 to students and staff members during the month of January.

LISD to hold offer COVID-19 vaccines at various schools (KGNS)

