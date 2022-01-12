COVID-19 tests available at the Sames Auto Arena

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is continuing to offer coronavirus testing to the community at no charge.

Officials set up shop on Tuesday morning at the Sames Auto Arena after seeing a massive turnout at the public library which was the original site.

Due to the high volume of traffic, the city decided to move it to the Sames Auto Arena to allow for easy access.

A local mother says she had difficulties finding availability for testing for her and her family.

Jackie Gonzalez says, “It was quite difficult. We were in line at the covid site at San Dario. We were there for two and a half hours only to be told that they were out. So, the officer was like, try again tomorrow and here we are, at the arena.”

The site will be available all week and continue into Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies last.

Officials recommend only getting tested if you feel symptoms.

For those getting tested at the arena, the city says patients should receive their results four days after testing.

Although some have told us they were told it could be up to seven days.

