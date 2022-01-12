Get all your documents ready for tax season!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the new year upon us, some people are already getting a jump start on their income tax return.

The IRS says they are already receiving returns from taxpayers, but they won’t begin processing them until January 24.

For those who received child tax credit payments last year, an extra form will be needed this year.

It’s form 6419 which is the child tax credit payment letter, which the IRS says is already being mailed to taxpayers.

It could help you get more money from the advanced child tax credit payments that were paid last year.

Tax experts advise making sure all your documents such as W2′s, 1099′s and retirement statements are in order.

Local tax preparer Belia Navarro says it’s important to make sure you have all your forms so you can have the proper amounts.

If you don’t, you are going to have to amend your return and fix it because you have the wrong amount or you’re going to have a discrepancy and your refund could take longer.

The tax deadline this year is April 18.

The IRS says most returns are processed within 21-days but if a problem occurs with your return, that could delay your return.

