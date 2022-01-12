Health authority confirms 990th death due to COVID-19

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Authority is reporting the city’s 990th death due to COVID-19.

Dr. Trevino says the victim was a man in his 50s who was unvaccinated and passed away on Tuesday.

This comes as active cases of the coronavirus continue to surge here in the Webb County.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the city is at 8,117 active cases.

That’s up from 7,127 on Sunday which is a spike of 990 cases.

There was also a massive spike in our hospitalization rate.

We’re now at 16.67 percent.

That’s the highest we’ve been at since the seventh of September when we were at 17.51 percent.

There are also 11 people in the ICU and of those, six of them are on ventilators.

With the numbers continuing to increase, Dr. Trevino continues to urge the community to wear a mask and get the booster.

Dr. Trevino says, “The medical community continues to struggle in treating the overwhelming amount of patients with limited personnel, therapeutics, and testing supplies. If you are in a high risk group (above 65, pregnant, and/or have an underlying medical condition), please take extra precautions in indoor environments and follow the known public health guidelines.”

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.