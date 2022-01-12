Advertisement

Jury selection postponed for man accused of murder

Colton Quade Branning
Colton Quade Branning(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection for the man accused of the second murder of 2021 has been pushed back.

Colton Quade Branning is accused of taking Justin Allen Heath to a dead-end street at the 4500 block of Clark Boulevard where he shot him in the head.

According to the county’s court docket, Branning’s jury selection was scheduled for Jan. 10 but it was pushed back for Apr. 4 of this year.

Court documents say branning came to Laredo to take part in the smuggling of people and drugs.

His case is being heard in the 111th District Court.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD staff wearing mask and face shield
Hundreds of UISD teachers absent on first day
46-year-old Amelia Albino Reyes
Woman arrested in animal cruelty case
File photo: Crime Stoppers annual Menudo Bowl
Crime Stoppers postpones Menudo Bowl
File photo: COVID-19 drive at Sames Auto Arena
City moves COVID-19 testing site to Sames Auto Arena
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop

Latest News

County to hold flu and covid clinic
County to hold flu and covid vaccine clinic
Traffic stop leads to human smuggling bust
Traffic stop turns into human smuggling bust
60s and sunny
More cold on the way!
Policía de Laredo
Man injured after accident on Sierra Vista and Ejido