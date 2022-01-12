Jury selection postponed for man accused of murder

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection for the man accused of the second murder of 2021 has been pushed back.

Colton Quade Branning is accused of taking Justin Allen Heath to a dead-end street at the 4500 block of Clark Boulevard where he shot him in the head.

According to the county’s court docket, Branning’s jury selection was scheduled for Jan. 10 but it was pushed back for Apr. 4 of this year.

Court documents say branning came to Laredo to take part in the smuggling of people and drugs.

His case is being heard in the 111th District Court.

