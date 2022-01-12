LISD ramps up vaccination efforts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is ramping up its vaccination efforts in hopes of protecting each and every one of its students and staff members.

Local fourth grader Aldo Garza took part in this initiative by getting his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Aldo is one of few students that went to the clinic at Tarver Elementary School.

His mother, Dalia Rosales says that she was hesitant to get her son vaccinated at the beginning when the Pfizer was approved for kids five through 11 back in November.

Rosales says that they were undecided and waited a bit to see what how other children would react to the shots.

She wanted to make sure that they were making the correct and safe decision before vaccinating Aldo.

Just like Aldo, there were several kids getting their second vaccine.

Director for health services, Grace Lopez says this time around, it was a low turnout of people getting it.

Lopez says they saw roughly 2500 kids get vaccinated before the Thanksgiving holiday but their vaccination efforts didn’t stop there.

Before leaving to winter break, they did another 2,00 students so that’s about 44 percent of students who were eligible to receive the vaccine.

Lopez says they will continue to host these clinics at all the district’s campuses starting off with elementary schools.

They will be visiting roughly two schools a day getting as many students vaccinated.

The parent attending the vaccine clinic with their child can receive their booster.

Aldo encourages other students to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, flu shots will also be available at these clinics by request.

