LULAC announces honoree for Noche De Cabaret event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is inviting you to join them for a night out filled with fun and music to help raise funds for those perusing a higher education.

On Tuesday, LULAC Council Seven announced this year’s Noche De Cabaret event.

The night honors someone from the community that is going above and beyond in encouraging students toward a higher education.

This year, they are honoring AHEC Executive Director Julie Bazan for all the work she’s done for the community.

Bazan says this honor touches her heart tremendously because it gives her an opportunity to highlight the value of the Area Health Education Center in our community.

She says the AHEC slogan is “AHEC the pathway to a better life through education” which is something they strive for every day.

The event will take place on Feb. 5 at the Casa Blanca Ballroom Center.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.