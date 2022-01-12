Advertisement

LULAC announces honoree for Noche De Cabaret event

By Alex Cano
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is inviting you to join them for a night out filled with fun and music to help raise funds for those perusing a higher education.

On Tuesday, LULAC Council Seven announced this year’s Noche De Cabaret event.

The night honors someone from the community that is going above and beyond in encouraging students toward a higher education.

This year, they are honoring AHEC Executive Director Julie Bazan for all the work she’s done for the community.

Bazan says this honor touches her heart tremendously because it gives her an opportunity to highlight the value of the Area Health Education Center in our community.

She says the AHEC slogan is “AHEC the pathway to a better life through education” which is something they strive for every day.

The event will take place on Feb. 5 at the Casa Blanca Ballroom Center.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD staff wearing mask and face shield
Hundreds of UISD teachers absent on first day
46-year-old Amelia Albino Reyes
Woman arrested in animal cruelty case
File photo: Crime Stoppers annual Menudo Bowl
Crime Stoppers postpones Menudo Bowl
File photo: COVID-19 drive at Sames Auto Arena
City moves COVID-19 testing site to Sames Auto Arena
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop

Latest News

City moves vaccination site to park and ride
City sets up vaccine site at Park and Ride
Get all your documents ready for tax season!
Aldo Garza receives COVID-19 vaccine
LISD ramps up vaccination efforts
LISD ramps up vaccination efforts