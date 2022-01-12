Advertisement

Man injured after accident on Sierra Vista and Ejido

Policía de Laredo
Policía de Laredo(TELEMUNDO)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is waking up in the hospital after being involved in a serious accident in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 8 p.m. at the corner of Sierra Vista and Ejido.

Paramedics arrived and found a pick-up truck that was rolled over.

A 32-year-old man was treated and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

