More cold on the way!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things are about to get heated, but we’ll drop once again.

On Wednesday, we’ll start out rather chilly in the 40s and see a high of 67 degrees by the afternoon.

Things will get warmer on Thursday, we are planning to hit a high of 78 and then 81 on Friday.

Enjoy the warm weather while you can; on Saturday we’ll see a cold front that will bring us down to the 60s and then low 40s overnight.

On Sunday we could hit lows in the 30s and see a high of 64 degrees by the afternoon.

For next week, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be in the low 70s and then we’ll see a high of 78 on Tuesday.

We are in the midst of the winter season, but we still have yet to see those consistent cold temperatures.

Could we see another winter freeze hit our area? Only time will tell.

