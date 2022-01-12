Advertisement

Spaghetti freezes mid-air in New Hampshire mountain’s extreme cold

According to Mount Washington Observatory, someone was trying to have a meal when their pasta...
According to Mount Washington Observatory, someone was trying to have a meal when their pasta froze mid-air – with the fork suspended in air between the noodles. The observatory said it only took about 15 seconds for the fork to freeze into place, as seen in the photo.(Twitter/ Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet and CNN staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/Gray News) - You have probably heard of it being so hot that you could fry an egg on a sidewalk, but how about so cold that you can freeze a fork in mid-air?

Parts of New Hampshire were so cold on Tuesday morning that you could freeze spaghetti in seconds.

According to Mount Washington Observatory, someone was trying to have a meal when their pasta froze mid-air – with the fork suspended in air between the noodles. The observatory said it only took about 15 seconds for the fork to freeze into place, as seen in the photo.

The observatory reported temperatures of -30 degrees Fahrenheit with 65 mph winds on Tuesday. The area was under a wind chill warning.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD staff wearing mask and face shield
Hundreds of UISD teachers absent on first day
46-year-old Amelia Albino Reyes
Woman arrested in animal cruelty case
File photo: Crime Stoppers annual Menudo Bowl
Crime Stoppers postpones Menudo Bowl
File photo: COVID-19 drive at Sames Auto Arena
City moves COVID-19 testing site to Sames Auto Arena
File photo: hospital
Health authority confirms 990th death due to COVID-19

Latest News

Wichita BOE president Stan Reeser suspended the first meeting of 2022 after some attendees,...
Student: Kansas school board ‘childish’ for mask dispute, canceled meeting
In its latest survey of business conditions around the country, the Fed said its 12 regional...
Fed survey finds economy growing modestly despite COVID
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan,...
1/6 panel requests information from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy
Ronnie Spector appears in the press room after performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
‘60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78