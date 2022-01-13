Advertisement

Anheuser-Busch launches Willy Wonka inspired contest

Budweiser launches its Willy Wonka inspired Sweepstakes with a $1 million prize.
By Justin Reyes
Jan. 13, 2022
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Budweiser is giving everyone a chance to feel like Charlie from Charlie & the Chocolate Factory” by launching a contest with a million-dollar prize.

Instead of a Golden Ticket, Anheiser-Busch has instead scattered 10,000 golden cans in specially-marked cases of Budweiser beer across the country. Anyone who finds one of the lucky cans after buying a case can enter the Live Like a King Sweepstakes for a chance to win $1 million.

To enter, you must post a picture of the golden can on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tag @budweiserusa using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes. Another way to enter involves going to Budweiser’s website to download a golden can wrap, which can then be used as a substitute to put around a regular can.

The prize will be awarded in the form of a check to a single winner after a random drawing which will take place Feb. 21.

The sweepstakes go from now until Feb. 20.

