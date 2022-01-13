Advertisement

City confirms over 8,000 positive cases

Death toll at 990
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Another day, another surge, as the city continues to see an increase in coronavirus cases.

As of Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services says there were 8,914 active cases here locally.

That’s a spike of nearly 800 from Tuesday.

They are also showing the local hospitalization rate at 15.73 percent.

With eleven people in the ICU and of those six are on ventilators.

Our death toll remains at 990.

