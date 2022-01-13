City confirms over 8,000 positive cases

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Another day, another surge, as the city continues to see an increase in coronavirus cases.

As of Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services says there were 8,914 active cases here locally.

That’s a spike of nearly 800 from Tuesday.

They are also showing the local hospitalization rate at 15.73 percent.

With eleven people in the ICU and of those six are on ventilators.

Our death toll remains at 990.

